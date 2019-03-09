New tourist spot: Centre, State governments sanction Rs 5 crore for K Chandrasekhar Rao Island works in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: It would hardly be a hyperbole to call Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao the face of Telangana. To many outside the State, it is his face that pops up on their minds as soon as they hear the name ‘Telangana’. Now, the development of Maisamma gutta, located in the middle of the Lower Manair Dam (LMD), into the ‘KCR Island’ is only going to bolster the case.

Following consistent efforts by MP B Vinod Kumar and local MLA Gangula Kamalakar to develop the hillock, the island is going to be developed into a fun tourist destination at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore. Out of this, Rs 5 crore has now been sanctioned towards the tourism project -- Rs 3 crore from the Centre and the remaining Rs 2 crore from the State government. A Hyderabad- based designer is behind the design. On the hillock, around 4 acres have been identified for the construction of a five-star hotel, a floating bridge and a restaurant, along with separate swimming pools for adults and children. “Karimnagar would be developed in such a way that tourists from Hyderabad and other States enthusiastically look forward to spending their days here,” said Kamalakar.

Tourism Corporation MD B Manohar Rao told that he hoped the town would turn into a famous tourism destination soon. “The Manair riverfront and IT park works are under progress. We have also planned to construct 20 to 30 more resorts and an auditorium at the LMD premises,” he stated.