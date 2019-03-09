Home States Telangana

Prabhakar Rao unanimously elected as MLC

TRS candidate MS Prabhakar Rao was unanimously elected for the MLC seat under Hyderabad Local Bodies constituency on Friday.

Published: 09th March 2019 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS candidate MS Prabhakar Rao was unanimously elected for the MLC seat under Hyderabad Local Bodies constituency on Friday. Prabhakar had won on a Congress ticket in 2013 and recently shifted allegiance to TRS party.Recently, he and other Congress MLAs merged the Congress legislature party with TRS legislature party in the Legislative Council.Returning Officer for Hyderabad Local Bodies constituency and GHMC Additional Commissioner, Adwait Kumar handed over the certificate to Prabhakar Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp