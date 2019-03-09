Prabhakar Rao unanimously elected as MLC

HYDERABAD: TRS candidate MS Prabhakar Rao was unanimously elected for the MLC seat under Hyderabad Local Bodies constituency on Friday. Prabhakar had won on a Congress ticket in 2013 and recently shifted allegiance to TRS party.Recently, he and other Congress MLAs merged the Congress legislature party with TRS legislature party in the Legislative Council.Returning Officer for Hyderabad Local Bodies constituency and GHMC Additional Commissioner, Adwait Kumar handed over the certificate to Prabhakar Rao.
