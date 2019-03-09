Home States Telangana

Talasani launches Vijaya mineral water

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav launched Vijaya mineral water at the Secretariat on Friday, the day he assumed charge as the Minister.

Published: 09th March 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav launched Vijaya mineral water at the Secretariat on Friday, the day he assumed charge as the Minister.The Minister also launched Vijaya ghee pet jars and released animal health cards.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Vijaya Dairy products were neglected in marketing earlier.Now, the State government is committed to improve their sales. After the bifurcation of the State, the Vijaya Dairy achieved tremendous progress, the Minister claimed. There was a great demand for Vijaya ghee, dhood peda and ice cream. The Vijaya Dairy would be in number one place in the sale of milk products, Srinivas Yadav said.

The government is giving sheep worth Rs 5,000 core to shepherds. The veterinary clinics would be developed with an estimated cost of Rs 12.18 crore, he said.The Minister alleged that the fisheries’ sector was neglected in the combined AP. The combined AP allotted only Rs 5 core to the fisheries department, he recalled.After the formation of Telangana, the government allotted Rs 101 crore for the fisheries, he said.

Minister’s follower fined Rs 25,000

A follower of Minister T  Srinivasa Yadav was slapped with a Rs 25,000 fine for erecting a flexi in support of the TRS minister. Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan later tweeted: “Rule is rule rule for all. One of the followers of Minister Talasani srinivas Yadav garu erected illegal flex near secretariat and we have imposed fine of Rs 25,000.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp