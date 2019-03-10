Four new mandals formed, total goes up to 589

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government issued final notification creating four new mandals in the State, taking the total mandals in the state to 589. The new mandals created are Muduchinthalapally in Keesara Revenue Division of Medchal-Malkajgiri district and Narayanaraopet in Siddipet Revenue Division of Siddipet district.

Two more mandals — Mosara and Chandur — are carved out from the existing Varni mandal of Bodhan Revenue Division in Nizamabad district. Meanwhile, Revenue Special Chief Secretary Rajeshwar Tiwari also issued preliminary notification for transferring of two revenue villages Mallapur and Dharmasagar from Sirikonda mandal to Indervelly mandal of Adilabad district.