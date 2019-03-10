Bury differences and welcome rival leaders into TRS, says KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday called upon party workers in Chevella not to oppose the entry of leaders from other parties into the pink party. “Whoever joins TRS, you should welcome them into party,” Rama Rao said while addressing the Chevella Parliamentary Party preparatory meeting in Chevella on Saturday. “If you have differences for the last 20 to 25 years with those who joined the TRS from rival parties, bury them. All of you work together for the sake of KCR (CM K Chandrasekhar Rao),” Rama Rao said.

The TRS working president also asked the party workers to seek votes for the party in the name of KCR.

“Whoever be our candidate in Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, tell the voters that they are voting for KCR,” Rama Rao said. At Chevella meeting, Rama Rao also recalled that the sitting Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy joined Congress form TRS.

“It is natural to change parties. Even after Konda changed the party, the cadre of TRS are intact in the Chevella. The vote share of TRS in the recent Assembly election is an indication to this,” Rama Rao said and exuded confidence that the TRS would win the Chevella LS seat with a huge majority.

Key role at Centre

Rama Rao said that the casting votes for Congress is like throwing votes into the drainage. Claiming that Congress failed to develop Telangana, he said: “The maximum Lok Sabha seats the Congress is expected to win is 100 this time in the country. Neither the Congress nor the BJP can form the next government at the Centre. TRS will co-ordinate with like-minded regional parties, which are able to secure 70 to 100 seats. The regional parties, especially TRS with its 16 LS seats is going to play a crucial role in the formation of next government at the Centre,” Rama Rao said.

In a such a scenario, the TRS would be able to dictate terms to the Central government and get national project status for Palamuru-Rangareddy and bring funds to flagship programmes, he said. “KCR is an ideal leader for the entire country. No CM in the country implemented Rythu Bandhu like KCR did,” Rama Rao said.