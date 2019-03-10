Dana Kishore reviews progress of PPM of roadsz

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 550 km of Periodic Preventive Maintenance (PPM) road works have been completed, said GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore. Reviewing the progress of road laying, manhole and catch-pit restoration works with engineering officials through teleconference, Dana Kishore said BT roads of 833 kilometres in the city have been scheduled for PPM. Funds to the tune of Rs 78 crore will be released by the corporation shortly, he said.

He directed Chief Engineer (Maintenance) Md Ziauddin to see that wherever road relaying works are in progress, the department should hold meetings with contractors and see that works are done as per laid-down specifications. “Quality should be checked thoroughly and only then should the bills be released,” he said.