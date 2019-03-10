Five years on, people await jobs for land acquired to set up MNCs

Home States Telangana

Published: 10th March 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: They have given their land for housing multinational companies (MNCs) in the IT corridor of the city. Jobs were promised in exchange of their land besides compensation. But several years have lapsed and all that is left is nothing but an unfulfilled dream of working in one of those mighty buildings that came up in the place of those lands. 

Five years ago, special economic zone (SEZ) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) area was developed by taking lands of thousands of landowners in the region. The reason cited then was development. Families of the landowners were not just given compensation but were assured of  job in a family. 

However, it did not happen eventually. Data procured by Express revealed that in the SEZ limits there were at least 28 companies that took shape and in TSIIC limits there were 205 companies. But a majority of the families were neither given jobs nor were given jobs that were related to the qualification of the person claiming a job.

B Sudhakar,  a resident of Financial district, said: “We have given three acres of land for the establishment of an IT company. Compensation was given, but employment given was not according to what my son was qualified for.”  He alleged that his son was an engineering graduate but the company provided employment at a lower level.

In Telangana, 1,940 hectares of land was notified in SEZ limits and 1,200 hectares is vacant.  Similarly, 283.47 hectares of land is notified in TSIIC of which 51.46 acres is vacant.  Under SEZ there are 28 companies that were allotted land and are functioning. Though a lot more should get employment but only 14,100 were provided jobs.

Speaking to Express, TSIIC deputy zonal manager for Cyberabad Zone N Andalu said:  “We have already given instructions to IT companies and as per government norms they should provide employment for locals.  Nearly 31,000 employees in 205 IT companies were employed in TSIIC lands in Cyberabad zone.  If any company is not implementing the orders,  legal action would be taken against them,’’ Andalu said.

