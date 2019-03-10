Jewellery exhibition inaugurated in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian Jeweller Group, a leading host in showcasing high-end luxury jewellery exhibition will be hosting the second edition of ‘The Statement’. The exhibition will see luxury jewellery tailored to the lifestyle and history of Hyderabad.

Close to 30 jewellers will exhibit their ornaments at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad from March 9 to 11. Designs in the form of diamond Jewellery, Jadau jewellery, temple jewellery, Kundan, Polki and more will be in the offing.

“It will be a unique experience where you will get to view and select trend-defining statement jewellery pieces from an array of styles and variety displayed from across India,” said Arpit Kala, organiser of the event. The exhibition has been inaugurated by actress Sonal Chauhan.