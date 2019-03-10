Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao asks cadre to ensure TRS’ victory in Nagarkurnool

Around five lakh farmers from the Nagarkurnool district have been receiving benefits under the Rythu Bandhu scheme and two and half lakh people are getting Aasara pensions, he added.

Published: 10th March 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao speaks during a meeting in Nagavaram village of Wanaparthy district on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: TRS working president KTR on Saturday called upon the party workers of the Nagarkurnool district to work hard to ensure the victory of the pink party candidate in the Lok Sabha polls. 

Speaking at an extended meeting of the party workers and leaders at Wanaparthy, he said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has created a green revolution by introducing schemes like Rythu Bandhu in the State
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu is copying all welfare schemes of the State and implementing the same in his State and talking about farmers now, he said. 

Around five lakh farmers from the Nagarkurnool district have been receiving benefits under the Rythu Bandhu scheme and two and half lakh people are getting Aasara pensions, he added. Rama Rao also said all tanks of Mahbubnagar district are brimming with water and added that the rival Congress leaders are jealous of this fact.  Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Singireddy NiranjanReddy said that they would hoist the party’s flag in the Nagarkurnool seat after the upcoming elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao KTR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp