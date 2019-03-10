KT Rama Rao asks cadre to ensure TRS’ victory in Nagarkurnool

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: TRS working president KTR on Saturday called upon the party workers of the Nagarkurnool district to work hard to ensure the victory of the pink party candidate in the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at an extended meeting of the party workers and leaders at Wanaparthy, he said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has created a green revolution by introducing schemes like Rythu Bandhu in the State

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu is copying all welfare schemes of the State and implementing the same in his State and talking about farmers now, he said.

Around five lakh farmers from the Nagarkurnool district have been receiving benefits under the Rythu Bandhu scheme and two and half lakh people are getting Aasara pensions, he added. Rama Rao also said all tanks of Mahbubnagar district are brimming with water and added that the rival Congress leaders are jealous of this fact. Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Singireddy NiranjanReddy said that they would hoist the party’s flag in the Nagarkurnool seat after the upcoming elections.