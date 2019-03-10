Home States Telangana

Light rains likely in parts of Telangana: IMD

The India Meteorological Department in its forecast said that light to moderate rains or thundershowers will occur at isolated places across Telangana on Sunday and Monday. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After days of rising mercury levels, parts of Telangana may experience some relief in the next two days. The India Meteorological Department in its forecast said that light to moderate rains or thundershowers will occur at isolated places across Telangana on Sunday and Monday. 

On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded across the State was 34-37 degree Celsius. At some places, including Khammam, Bhadrachalam, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda, the maximum temperatures recorded were 1-2 degree Celsius above normal. 

However, according to State Development Planning Society, which has more number of weather stations than the IMD, the maximum temperature recorded was 39.2 degree Celsius, at Armur. As per TSDPS, the highest temperature recorded in Hyderabad was 38.7 degrees at Bahadurpura.

TAGS
India Meteorological Department Telangana weather

