Chirumarthi Lingaiah confirms joining TRS, ready to contest again if needed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s official now. Nakrekal Congress MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah on Saturday announced that he would quit Congress and join TRS soon. “If necessary, I will resign and contest again on TRS ticket as an MLA,” Lingaiah said in a statement issued here.He alleged that the Congress leaders from Nalgonda district were against the development. “Nalgonda district has been witnessing unprecedented development since the TRS government was formed in 2014 under the leadership of KCR.”

The Nakrekal Congress MLA felt that the people of the State reposed impeccable faith in the leadership of KCR in the recent Assembly elections. No other State in the country has been implementing so many welfare and developmental schemes like Telangana, Lingaiah said.

“Though, the so called big leaders in Congress party in Nalgonda district continued in the big posts in the government in the past there was no development in the district till 2014,” Lingaiah alleged. The people of combined Nalgonda district were affected by fluoride. There was no change in economic and social status in the people of the district.

“The district started witnessing development only from 2014. People found a solution to fluoride problem. The minor irrigation tanks got repaired. Both Palamuru-Rangareddy and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme will provide water to Nalgonda district. The Udayasamudram lift irrigation scheme is being completed on a water footing basis. The completion of Udayasamudram will provide irrigation water to one lakh acres in Nakrekal, Munugode and Nalgonda Assembly segments,” Lingaiah said in his statement.

He also said that the TRS government was starting two medical colleges in Nalgonda and Suryapet.

“Moreover, 4,000 MW Yadadri ultra-mega power plant being constructed with an estimated cost of `24,000 crore will change the face of erstwhile Nalgonda district. This power plant will provide direct employment to 8,000 and thousands will get indirect employment. One should feel happy when such a major power plant is being set up in the district. But, some Congress leaders said that they would oppose the construction of the power plant.

The Congress leaders even filed cases in the court against the construction of irrigation projects. This is nothing but anti-development tendency. I strongly condemn the attitude of the Congress leaders,” said Lingaiah, who was a close aide of Komatireddy brothers. Though, the people opposed the Congress’ stand and supported the TRS in the recent Assembly elections, there was no change in the attitude of the Congress leaders. Instead of supporting the development works, the Congress leaders are obstructing the development, Lingaiah alleged.