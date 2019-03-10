Narendra Modi looking like a terrorist, says  ex-Congress MP Vijayashanti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like a terrorist, said Congress’ star campaigner and former MP Vijayashanti on Saturday. She was speaking at AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting held in Shamshabad. “People are scared. They don’t know what kind of bomb he will throw or when. He is like a terrorist. Instead of showering love on the public, he scares them. A PM should not do such things,” she said.

The actress-turned-politician was referring to the NDA government’s moves such as demonitisation and GST. “From demonitisation to the goods & services tax, everything about this government has scared people,” she said. Vijayashanti said that Rahul Gandhi was fighting for the survival of democracy as the Prime Minister was ‘ruling like a dictator’. “He (Modi) wants to rule (the country) for the next five years,” she said.

Vijayashanti also took a few shots at Telangana Rashtra Samithi for ‘purchasing’ three Congress MLAs — Rega Kantha Rao (Pinapaka), Athram Sakku (Asifabad) and C Lingaiah (Nakrekal) — who had recently announced their plans to join the pink party.

Started with BJP

Vijayashanti, one of the most popular actresses of her time, had begun her political career with the BJP. After spending 10 years there, she left it to float her own party, which later merged with TRS. Later she switched to Congress.