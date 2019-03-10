Talasani: Chandrababu Naidu’s retirement fast approaching

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing his attack on AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday said that Naidu would permanently return to Hyderabad after his defeat in the ensuing AP Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, Talasani said that the political retirement of Naidu is approaching very fast as the people of AP have already decided to defeat Naidu.

Once defeated, Naidu would not stay in Amaravati and return to Hyderabad, the Animal Husbandry Minister predicted. He called upon the Andhra Pradesh voters not to believe in the words of Naidu, who was caught red-handed in the vote-for-note case.