Why is KCR silent on Rafale issue? asks Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Intent on nailing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘lie’ that he was against Narendra Modi, AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday questioned him why did he not confront the Prime Minister on Rafale deal if his professions of fighting the BJP were true. Addressing a meeting of party functionaries at Shamshabad near here, Rahul Gandhi asked: “How many times has Chandrasekhar Rao spoke on Rafale issue? Did he ever say Modi has Rs 30,000 crore rake-off in the deal? Has he ever demanded an inquiry into the deal? That is because he wants Modi to continue as Prime Minister.”

AICC president Rahul Gandhi with TPCC chief

Uttam Kumar Reddy greet people before

addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad

on Saturday | R Satish Babu

The Congress president said that KCR was kowtowing Modi since the latter has details of his financial wrong-doings. “KCR’s remote control is with Modi,” he said. The Congress president said this was the reason why KCR was always in the forefront in supporting the policies of BJP and those of Modi though they were draconian in nature.

KCR had supported GST when it was rolled out despite the fact that it was hurting the interests of small and medium industries. But KCR had praised it. When Modi went in for demonetisation, KCR had supported it. There were no instances when KCR had differed with Modi on any of his policies, he said.

Gandhi, while coming down on the NDA government at the Centre for “making the country unsafe for women,’’ promised that if Congress is voted to power they will pass women’s reservation bill.

He also reiterated Congress’ promise of minimum income for every citizen ‘ irrespective of caste, creed, and religion’ and said, “If someone’s income is below minimum, the difference amount will be credited directly to their bank accounts. I am assuring you, that I will not skip even one single individual,” the Congress president said.

Cong chief slams Modi on Doklam issue

Rahul alleged that the Prime Minister hosted the Chinese premier in Gujarat at a time when that nation’s army intruded into Doklam. “On the one hand Chinese army entered into Doklam and on the other hand, Modi was sipping tea with the Chinese President,” the Congress president said.

‘Will give Nirav Modi’s money to poor’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said if the Congress ‘gets hold’ of Nirav Modi, it will give all the money belonging to businessman to the public. ‘’We will get hold of Nirav Modi and his ilk and will make them cough out the money they had plundered from banks and distribute it to you all,” he said.