Home States Telangana

Infant deaths: Why were tablets given instead of syrup to infants?

The National Health Service of UK mentions that paracetamol tablet should be given to children only above six years.

Published: 10th March 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did cost-cutting measures by the health department led to the death of two infants here recently? The government hospitals, have made it a practice,  to give tablets to patients to save money on syrup and drops.Children below 5-6 years should not be given tablets and only oral medication in the form of drops or syrup should be given.  

The National Health Service of UK mentions that paracetamol tablet should be given to children only above six years.Dr Anuradha Medoju, Senior Regional Director for Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, speaking to Express said, “For children below three years tablets should not be prescribed. Paracetamol syrup is available for children and drops for infants below one month,” she said. “I asked the DMHO about the availability of syrups at Nampally urban primary health centre (UPHC) and was told that it was available.

When paracetamol syrup was available, then why were tablets given?  Tablets are for those who are above five years. Giving tablet, dividing it into four parts is not the right practice,” she said. She said that she has forwarded the details of the case to the Central government and will write as to what action has been taken. 

It took the death of two infants for the Telangana government to wake up from slumber and issue instructions to give paracetamol in the form of drops and syrup to children in the age group of 0-1 year and 1-5 years respectively and ensure syrups and drops are available in all PHCs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paracetamol syrup Telangana health deparrtment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp