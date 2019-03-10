Telangana: Youth held for stripping, filming and raping minor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a minor girl was abducted, attacked with a blade, forced to strip, and video recorded before being raped, Gandhinagar police arrested the culprit, a 19-year-old youth on Saturday for kidnap, rape and under Information Technology Act.

Gandhinagar Inspector S Sreenivasa Rao said that they arrested the accused Nagaraju and that he would be produced before the court. According to police, the victim, a student was in a relationship with Nagaraju.

Police received a complaint from the father of girl on Friday stating that his daughter was missing. He told police that he had dropped her at Indira Park on Thursday evening and left for work.

When he returned home he did not find his daughter. According to police, Nagaraju brought the girl to DBR mills locality from Indira Park. Nagaraju who was under the influence of ganja, attacked her suspecting that she was in touch with other boys. He stripped her before filming her nude and raped her.

The locals who noticed the plight of the girl detained Nagaraju and thrashed him and handed over to police. The police admitted the girl to the hospital.