Back the candidate selected by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao: Telangana Minister

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: With a large number of TRS leaders lobbying for Mahabubabad parliamentary ticket, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Sunday made it clear that the party leaders and cadre should work for the victory of the party candidate selected by party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Dayakar Rao, who held a meeting of party’s peoples’ representatives of the district to review the preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, urged the party leaders to work in coordination to assure victory of the party candidate.

“Our leader (KCR) want us to work unitedly to ensure the victory of our candidate. Whoever is selected to contest, he has to be supported by one and all. We should win the poll with over two lakh majority,” he stated.

The minister urged party leaders to work at booth level and see that more and more voters support the party. “Our aim is to win 16 Parliament seats. We should not take any chance and see that our candidate register a win with a huge majority.”

He said if the party wins 16 seats, it could dictate the government at the Centre and even play a vital role in forming the new government. He urged the leaders to set aside all the differences and work for the victory of the party candidate. Mahabubabad sitting MP Azmeera Seetharam Naik, MLA B Shankar Naik, Dornakal MLA DS Redya Naik and party MLC candidate Satyawati Rathod were present on the occasion.