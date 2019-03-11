Data theft case: SIT suspects 'IT Grids India' owned by Andhra Pradesh politicos

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the SIT initiated the probe into the data theft case, Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the data theft case by the IT Grids India, reportedly suspect that key persons involved in establishing the company nominated benami persons as owners. The SIT officials strongly suspect that the IT Grids India belongs to the person(s) associated with a political party in Andhra Pradesh who went on to invested unaccounted amounts into the IT Grids India to conduct surveys and collect information during elections.

The officials have seized a number of documents and devices at the IT Grids India Pvt Ltd during their searches done till late in the night. According to official documents, the IT Grid India is established with an authorised capital of Rs 25 lakh and paid up capital of Rs 19.33 lakh.

It was also found that the IT Grids India was incorporated in 2010 by Narender Thota and Ashok Dakavaram. Subsequently, Ashok’s wife Dakavaram Srilakshmi Kumari also joined in 2012.

“The main agenda of the IT Grids was to do election-related works for a particular political party by obtaining political preferences of public and their pulse. After obtained information from concerned authorities, we will examine the other directors or owners Narender Thota and Dakavaram Srilakshmi Kumari to find out their role in the data theft case,” senior officials told Express.