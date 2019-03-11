Home States Telangana

Data theft case: SIT suspects 'IT Grids India' owned by Andhra Pradesh politicos

The SIT officials strongly suspect that the IT Grids India belongs to the person(s) associated with a political party in Andhra Pradesh who went on to invested unaccounted amounts into the company.

Published: 11th March 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the SIT initiated the probe into the data theft case, Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the data theft case by the IT Grids India, reportedly suspect that key persons involved in establishing the company nominated benami persons as owners. The SIT officials strongly suspect that the IT Grids India belongs to the person(s) associated with a political party in Andhra Pradesh who went on to invested unaccounted amounts into the IT Grids India to conduct surveys and collect information during elections.

The officials have seized a number of documents and devices at the IT Grids India Pvt Ltd during their searches done till late in the night. According to official documents, the IT Grid India is established with an authorised capital of Rs 25 lakh and paid up capital of Rs 19.33 lakh.

It was also found that the IT Grids India was incorporated in 2010 by Narender Thota and Ashok Dakavaram. Subsequently, Ashok’s wife Dakavaram Srilakshmi Kumari also joined in 2012.

“The main agenda of the IT Grids was to do election-related works for a particular political party by obtaining political preferences of public and their pulse. After obtained information from concerned authorities, we will examine the other directors or owners Narender Thota and Dakavaram Srilakshmi Kumari to find out their role in the data theft case,” senior officials told Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IT Grids India SIT Andhra Pradesh politicos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp