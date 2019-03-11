Game time: Hyderabad, Secunderabad get ready for Parliamentary elections

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Elections Commission of India announcing the schedule for Lok Sabha polls, two constituencies in Hyderabad district are now in ‘election mode’. These two segments are made up of 14 Assembly constituencies; one other segment (Secunderabad Cantonment) that is a part of the district, falls in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency.

The total polling stations in Hyderabad Parliament constituency will 1,935, which would be set up in around 770 buildings. Hyderabad District Collector K Manicka Raj will be the Returning Officer for Hyderabad constituency and Hyderabad District Joint Collector G Ravi will be the Returning Officer for Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. GHMC Deputy Commissioners, Zonal Commissioners and Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) have been designated as Assistant Returning Officers for each Assembly segment.

GHMC in coordination with city police have identified 1,404 critical polling stations, 532 critical polling station locations and 17 vulnerable locations.