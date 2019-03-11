Gudur will get only two votes, says Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after confirming that he will be joining TRS, Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah dropped another bombshell on Sunday. He said that the Congress party MLC candidate Gudur Narayan Reddy will get only two votes.

“The Congress MLC candidate will get two votes —one vote from PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and another vote from Opposition leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka,” Lingaiah said. The Nakrekal MLA alleged that because of the attitude of Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Dalit and Girijan leaders were distancing themselves from the Congress party. He alleged that due to the behaviour of Uttam Kumar Reddy, the ordinary workers of the Congress are scared of going to Gandhi Bhavan.

Lingaiah said that the people of the State extended their full support to the development and welfare activities taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.