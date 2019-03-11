Home States Telangana

Former Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Putta Madhu- Congress leader Sridhar Babu spat gets ugly

It may be recalled that in spite of TRS’ massive popularity Madhu was defeated by Congress’ Sridhar Babu in the recently held Assembly elections.

Published: 11th March 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The ‘cold war’ between D Sridhar Babu, the Congress leader and Manthani MLA, and Putta Madhukar, the TRS leader and former MLA from the constituency, doesn’t seem it is going to end anytime soon. On the one hand, Madhukar, or Madhu as he popularly referred as, alleged Sridhar Babu is a close associate of notorious teak wood smuggler Edla Srinivas. On the other hand, Sridhar Babu’s supporters come with claims of their own, that Madhu was close to slain rowdy sheeter Buggala Srinivas who was killed in Peddapalli two years ago.

Meanwhile, Sridhar Babu’s supporters claim that Madhu, when he was the MLA, was closely associated with gangster and wood smuggler Buggala Srinivas who was killed in 2017. They released a video on social media, talking about the two men and the alleged nexus between them, that has now gone viral. State Congress kisan wing secretary Shashibhushan Katesh alleged that Madhu was unable to accept that he was unseated from his MLA seat. “This is the reason he is indulging in blackmail politics. All his allegations against Sridhar Babu are false. And before slinging mud at other, he should first look at himself,” he said.

A long time ago, Putta Madhu was one of Sridhar Babu’s biggest allies in Congress. However, the two men had a fallout. Madhu exited the party and joined Praja Rajyyam Party to contest against his former friend. In 2014, he moved to Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

