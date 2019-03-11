AIMIM chief Asaduddin mocks Rajnath over attack claims

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi poked fun at Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s claim that India had carried out three surgical strikes in the last five years. He said, “Sir @rajnathsingh is it when @PMOIndia went uninvited to Nawaz Sharif house for a wedding ceremony? Just asking or please.”

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Nawaz Sharif in a surprise visit to Pakistan which ultimately stoked a huge controversy.He also criticised PM Narendra Modi saying that the PM uses the armed forces just as a “poll plank”.