AIMIM chief Asaduddin mocks Rajnath over attack claims
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi poked fun at Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s claim that India had carried out three surgical strikes in the last five years.
Published: 11th March 2019 08:53 AM | Last Updated: 11th March 2019 08:53 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi poked fun at Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s claim that India had carried out three surgical strikes in the last five years. He said, “Sir @rajnathsingh is it when @PMOIndia went uninvited to Nawaz Sharif house for a wedding ceremony? Just asking or please.”
In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Nawaz Sharif in a surprise visit to Pakistan which ultimately stoked a huge controversy.He also criticised PM Narendra Modi saying that the PM uses the armed forces just as a “poll plank”.