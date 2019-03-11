Home States Telangana

Singular mindset essential to make nation an entrepreneurial hub: TRS working chief  KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao pictured at Key Makers Youth Summit in Hyderabad on Sunday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reminiscing his days as minister of information technology in the previous Cabinet of his father and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, the pink party’s working president KT Rama Rao conducted a virtual crash course on entrepreneurship during a motivational talk here on Sundya.

Speaking at Key Makers Youth Summit 2019, he said: “Every time I went up to the chief minister with latest technology ideas, sometimes it would be fancy stuff. All that I was asked was whether the technology is helpful for the people. If it was not then we had to go with newer ideas,” recalled Rama Rao.
The results of the ideas, he said, were Telangana Academy for Skill Development (TASK), T-Hub and others.  

During his speech, Rao suggested to the participants that they should look for entrepreneurial ideas. He also opined: “Present India is a transformed place and we hope things to get better every day in infrastructure, employability and equality.”

The country no longer has the bane of population explosion as more than 50 per cent of the Indian population are youth. He asked the youth to be fearless, especially, in public speaking. Rao said that public speaking is one of the dreaded fears in the world for many, even more than death. Be fearless and that attitude will help bring out the “real you”.

Speaking about an interview scenario, Rao said: “You should be with the attitude that they (employers) will lose out if they do not hire you. The real you comes out when you are fearless as you will communicate with extreme potent.”

Going back in time, Rao said that during his childhood he would think a lot before speaking to his father.
“I would be circumspect before speaking to my father when I was 13. But my young son does not hold back in sharing his feelings now,” he said.

Rao asked the youth to explore the diversity of India and come up with disruptive ideas.“You need not to be always original,” he said while referring to Flipkart and Snapdeal that chanced upon the idea of Amazon.

“The companies ensured that the idea was tailored for Indian mentality. You do not always need earth-shattering ideas to be an entrepreneur,” he suggested.  For the nation to become an entrepreneurial hub, Rao said, it is essential to fail and continue with a singular mindset to achieve one’s goals.

‘Remote controlling is INC’s patent’

TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday countered the allegation of AICC president Rahul Gandhi that PM Narendra Modi remote controls Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.  KTR tweeted on Sunday: “Entire nation knows that remote controlling Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers is the patent of INC @RahulGandhi Ji. As much as you and BJP would like to impose your hegemony over states, our remote and fate is controlled only and only by people of Telangana”.

