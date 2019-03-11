Will provide necessary security, says Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the announcement of the schedule for Lok Sabha elections in Telangana on April 11, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Sunday said that his department would provide the necessary security for peaceful conduct of polls in the city.

Directing police officials from across the commissionerate, Anjani Kumar said that a majority of model code of conduct (MCC) violation cases from before have penalised in the city and a few cases are still yet to be addressed.

Also, the city police will bind over persons accused of indulging in a series of offences and history sheeters as a precautionary measure. As many as ten platoons of central forces would be deployed in the city for the conduct of the elections.