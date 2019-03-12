Home States Telangana

BJP to finalise Lok Sabha candidates in Telangana on March 15

The Lok Sabha elections would be held in single phase in Telangana on April 11.

Published: 12th March 2019 02:28 PM

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The BJP would finalise its candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Telangana on March 15, a party leader said Tuesday.

The names are likely to be announced on that day or March 16, Telangana BJP Chief official spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao told PTI.

The Lok Sabha elections would be held in single phase in Telangana on April 11. The BJP fared badly in the December seven 2018 Assembly elections in Telangana, winning just one seat, down from a strength of five in the previous House.

Candidates of Amit Shah-led party, in fact, forfeited their deposits in more than 100 Assembly segments out of the total 119.

But Rao said the BJP considers Telangana voters as smart and they would differentiate between an Assembly and a Parliamentary election.

"I think voters of Telangana will vote for a strong, stable and vision-based government which is ours", he said.

Rao claimed that the Congress seems to be in complete confusion with "key leaders" of the party defecting to the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti) in recent days.

He was referring to four Congress MLAs switching loyalty to the TRS from the beginning of this month.

"They (Congress) don't seem to have any weapons to fight the parliamentary elections. So, certainly the fight is probably between TRS and BJP at this point of time", he said.

The BJP won one seat -- Secunderabad, which was bagged by former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya -- in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

It is interesting to see if the party would renominate Dattatreya with senior leaders vying for this seat.

