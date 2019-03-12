‘Coming on their own’: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao hints six more Congress MLAs to join TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said that the Congress MLAs have been joining the pink party on their own and it makes no difference even if the Opposition boycotted the Council elections to be held on Tuesday. Rao also reportedly hinted that another soon taking the total to 10 MLAs. Speaking to party MLAs at the TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting at Telangana Bhavan, the Chief Minister said that the Congress MLAs are joining TRS on their own.

“We are not forcing anyone to join TRS,” Rao reportedly told the MLAs. Rao said that the party was welcoming the Congress MLAs into TRS, if they had the capability of resigning and contesting again. So far, four Congress MLAs joined TRS. Rao hinted that the number would go up to ten. On the Congress’ decision to boycott the Council polls, Chandrasekhar Rao said even if the Congress participated in the elections it would have got only ten votes.

ALSO READ | Congress to boycott council polls in Telangana after MLAs’ defection

“Even though the Congress is boycotting the polls, we have to take part in the elections seriously,” Rao told the MLAs. He allotted the preferences to each MLA and allotted 21 MLAs to each MLC candidate. The TRS will be contesting in four seats and its partner AIMIM in one seat. Rao also issued directions to MLAs on how to caste their votes. The Chief Minister exuded confidence that all the five candidates would emerge victorious in the biennial elections.

Responsibility

During the meeting, Rao also directed the MLAs to take the responsibility of ensuring victory of TRS Lok Sabha candidates. Rao exuded confidence that the TRS along with AIMIM would win all the 17 Lok Sabha seats.

After holding the meeting, Rao also conducted a mock polling for the MLC elections at the Telangana Bhavan and ‘exercised his franchise’ along with other MLAs, as per the preferences.

Another round of mock poll will be held at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday morning. Later, all the TRS MLAs will reach the Assembly in a bus from Telangana Bhavan to exercise their franchise.

KCR to launch election campaign in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao will sound Lok Sabha poll bugle from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat on March 17. Rao is sentimentally attached to Karimnagar and he chose the same city to launch his LS poll campaign. Rao will address the second meeting on March 19 at Nizamabad. Rao directed the MLAs to mobilise not less than 2 lakh people to each public meeting.

Meanwhile, TRS General Secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy informed that TRS working president KT Rama Rao would participate in Zaheerabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha party meetings on March 13. On March 15, KTR will address Peddapalli Lok Sabha meeting at Ramagundam. He will also address Nalgonda Lok Sabha meeting on March 16. With the annoucement of schedule for LS polls, the remaining meetings of Rao were cancelled, the party general secretary said.