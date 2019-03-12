Home States Telangana

Congress to boycott council polls in Telangana after MLAs’ defection

Shocked by ‘Operation Akarsh’ - the unofficial name of TRS’ attempts at getting Opposition MLAs to defect - Congress even issued a whip its remaining MLAs to not participate in the polling process.

Published: 12th March 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Congress​ chief Rahul Gandhi​

Congress​ chief Rahul Gandhi​ (File | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With as many as four of its MLAs defecting to Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Congress, the main Opposition party in the State, has decided to boycott the biennial elections to the Legislative Council scheduled for Tuesday. This news, unsurprisingly, does not bode well for Gudur Narayana Reddy, Congress’ lone candidate in the polls. It also guarantees a cakewalk for the five candidates being fielded by the TRS-MIM combine. This is perhaps the first time in the recent past that an Opposition party is boycotting such crucial elections. ​

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced this decision on Monday. Shocked by ‘Operation Akarsh’ - the unofficial name of TRS’ attempts at getting Opposition MLAs to defect - Congress even issued a whip its remaining MLAs to not participate in the polling process. A whip is a written instruction by a party requesting its members to vote, or not vote, in a certain way. 

“The Indian National Congress Party has decided to boycott the biennial elections for the Telangana Legislative Council. You are hereby directed to abstain from the elections and not vote,” CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka told his MLAs. 

However, a whip is applicable to voting conducted inside the House. 
It is not applicable in cases of secret voting and when the election is being conducted outside the House. Also, it remains to be seen whether the four Congress MLAs who defected to TRS would even caste their votes on Tuesday. Speaking to The New Indian Express, a TRS MLC candidate said, “I believe Congress made a mistake by fielding a candidate. Whether they participate in the voting or not, TRS and MIM candidates will win all five seats.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Telangana Rashtra Samithi TPCC Uttam Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp