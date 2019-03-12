Home States Telangana

Model Code of Conduct in place but ads remain on display in Hyderabad

Not one or two, nearly two dozen government departments continue to display photographs of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, cabinet ministers, MLAs, TRS leaders on their official websites.

Published: 12th March 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Bus carrying an advertisement of CM and other TRS leaders on Monday | S Senbagapandiyan

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Even after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force following the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the schedule for general elections to the Lok Sabha, 2019, a majority of the State government official websites continue to display the photographs of Telangana chief minister, other ministers, MLAs and other elected representatives.

Not one or two, nearly two dozen government departments continue to display photographs of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, cabinet ministers, MLAs, TRS leaders on their official websites. What is more interesting is that the Women Development, Child Welfare and Disabled Welfare department continue to depict the photograph of former minister, Tummala Nageshwara Rao who lost the seat in the Assembly polls held in November last year, whereas Commissionerate of Industries department continues to show the photograph of former minister K T Rama Rao who is now an MLA and working President of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).  The MCC guidelines issued by ECI and State Chief Electoral Officer clearly mentioned that all references of Ministers including the prime minister, chief minister, politicians or political parties available on central or state government websites have to be removed immediately.

Further, the State government and its District Election Officers (DEOs) have been issued instructions to take immediate action to remove or hide the photographs of any political functionary from official websites. The government departments that continue to show the said pictures include Roads and Buildings, Telangana Tourism, Telangana Endowments department, Sports Authority of Telangana state, Telangana Department of Labour, Telangana Fisheries Department, etc. Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, Rajat Kumar told Express those government departments whose official websites are found with the photographs would be dealt seriously for violation of MCC code.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MCC Model Code of Conduct Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp