SC, ST doctors allege injustice in Telangana State Health Department 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A host of issues ailing the Health Department were raised on Monday by the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) and the SC, ST Government Doctors Association. The association met Health Minister Eatela Rajender on Monday and submitted a representation, complaining of injustice and discrimination against doctors from SC and ST communities.

They presented a list of doctors from the two communities who have put in more than 20-25 years of service but have not got an administrative post that doctors with their seniority should get as per rules. They also alleged that three senior doctors from the communities were denied the post of Director of Medical Education.

The HRDA, in its representation submitted to Health Department Secretary A Shanti Kumari, demanded that the health department issue necessary directions to the Telangana State Public Service Commission for the recruitment of assistant professors in government medical colleges.

The HRDA said that inadequate numbers of assistant professors is not just affecting the quality of education in the medical colleges but is also affecting medical care extended to hospitals attached to the medical colleges. The HRDA submitted another representation demanding that the Health Department halt its decision to hike the retirement age of professors in medical colleges. This, they said, will affect the prospects of promotions of in-service doctors and also recruitment prospects of young doctors.