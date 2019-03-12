Home States Telangana

SC, ST doctors allege injustice in Telangana State Health Department 

They presented a list of doctors from the two communities who have put in more than 20-25 years of service but have not got an administrative post that doctors with their seniority should get.

Published: 12th March 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A host of issues ailing the Health Department were raised on Monday by the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) and the SC, ST Government Doctors Association. The association met Health Minister Eatela Rajender on Monday and submitted a representation, complaining of injustice and discrimination against doctors from SC and ST communities. 

They presented a list of doctors from the two communities who have put in more than 20-25 years of service but have not got an administrative post that doctors with their seniority should get as per rules. They also alleged that three senior doctors from the communities were denied the post of Director of Medical Education.

The HRDA, in its representation submitted to Health Department Secretary A Shanti Kumari, demanded that the health department issue necessary directions to the Telangana State Public Service Commission for the recruitment of assistant professors in government medical colleges.

The HRDA said that inadequate numbers of assistant professors is not just affecting the quality of education in the medical colleges but is also affecting medical care extended to hospitals attached to the medical colleges.  The HRDA submitted another representation demanding that the Health Department halt its decision to hike the retirement age of professors in medical colleges. This, they said, will affect the prospects of promotions of in-service doctors and also recruitment prospects of young doctors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HRDA SC ST Doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp