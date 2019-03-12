Telangana police gear up for Lok Sabha elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Election Commission of India announcing the schedule of Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 11 in the state, the Telangana police officials have asked the unit heads in districts and commissionerates to deploy forces for conduct of elections without any untoward incidents.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday reviewed the situations in city ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He conducted a video conference with senior police officials and directed them to take measures by making all arrangements for smooth polls. Police Commissioner said that the city police have identified critical polling station and provide security.