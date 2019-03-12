Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court dismisses petition against TPCC working president Revanth’s detention

There was no truth in the police version that they have tried to issue notices to the family members of Revanth before detaining him.

Revanth Reddy. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed the habeas corpus petition filed by Vem Narender Reddy, former MLA and close associate of TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy, challenging the alleged illegal detention of Revanth who contested in the recently concluded elections from Kodangal Assembly segment and lost the seat in the hands of TRS candidate Patnam Narender Reddy. ​

“The Court does not find any merits in the petition”, the bench observed while dismissing the case. The bench comprising Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud passed the order in the petition by Vem Narender Reddy seeking directions to the state government for payment of Rs 20 lakh towards compensation for allegedly detaining Revanth illegally.

On an earlier occasion, senior counsel CV Mohan Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the police have not followed the rules while detaining Revanth on December 4 last year and have misused their official power.

Initially, Revanth had given a bandh call on the day when the then caretaker chief minister had a public meeting at Kosgi, but it was later withdrawn and called his supporters only to register their protest. The bench pronounced its judgment on Monday by dismissing the petition. Details were awaited as judgment copy was not made available on the website till late in the evening.

