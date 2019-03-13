Home States Telangana

AIMIM spent just Rs 14.92 lakh during Telangana Assembly polls

In contrast, it only won one seat out of the 118 it contested.

Published: 13th March 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File | EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The AIMIM spent a paltry Rs14.92 lakh during the last State Assembly elections towards campaigning and support to its eight candidates, out of which seven retained seats and went on to become legislators again. An analysis of the party’s official election expenditure report submitted to the Election Commission of India showed that when compared to other parties, their expenditure and their corresponding “returns” in terms of winning candidates, AIMIM has been more effective than others. For instance, the Aam Aadmi Party spent Rs 72.9 lakh towards campaigning for its 18 candidates in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. However, all of them lost deposits. 

Closer home, BJP, though it has not yet disclosed the expenditure it incurred for the State Assembly elections, it is safe to say that with the campaigns by eminent like PM Narendra Modi, its expenditure has been well north of Rs 1 crore.

In contrast, it only won one seat out of the 118 it contested. AIMIM’s election expenditure document shows that during the announcement of election, the party’s bank balance was Rs 99.65 lakh. It received Rs  37.78 lakh in cheque and cash till the date of the completion of election. As for expenditure, it spent Rs  1.27 lakh on media advertisements. It spent another Rs 3.65 lakh on electoral roll expense, “lights, supply and sound” and water. Apart from that the party made a lump sum payment of Rs 10 lakh for candidates’ expenses.

AIMIM income drops by Rs 6 crore
Hyderabad: The AIMIM’s income dropped by Rs 6 crore in 2017, the sixth largest decrease in a fiscal year among 35 regional parties. According to “Analysis of Income and Expenditure of Regional Political Parties for FY 2017-18”, by ADR, the AIMIM’s income for 2016-17 was Rs 7.42 crore and it dropped to Rs 1.206 crore in 2017-18 -- a deficit of Rs 6.214 crore.  While AIMIM was sixth, with the deepest decrease in income is reported by Bihar-based RJD, which recorded a Rs 56.85 crore loss, followed by TDP with a Rs  53.52 crore decrease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Assembly polls AIMIM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp