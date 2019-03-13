AIMIM spent just Rs 14.92 lakh during Telangana Assembly polls

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AIMIM spent a paltry Rs14.92 lakh during the last State Assembly elections towards campaigning and support to its eight candidates, out of which seven retained seats and went on to become legislators again. An analysis of the party’s official election expenditure report submitted to the Election Commission of India showed that when compared to other parties, their expenditure and their corresponding “returns” in terms of winning candidates, AIMIM has been more effective than others. For instance, the Aam Aadmi Party spent Rs 72.9 lakh towards campaigning for its 18 candidates in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. However, all of them lost deposits.

Closer home, BJP, though it has not yet disclosed the expenditure it incurred for the State Assembly elections, it is safe to say that with the campaigns by eminent like PM Narendra Modi, its expenditure has been well north of Rs 1 crore.

In contrast, it only won one seat out of the 118 it contested. AIMIM’s election expenditure document shows that during the announcement of election, the party’s bank balance was Rs 99.65 lakh. It received Rs 37.78 lakh in cheque and cash till the date of the completion of election. As for expenditure, it spent Rs 1.27 lakh on media advertisements. It spent another Rs 3.65 lakh on electoral roll expense, “lights, supply and sound” and water. Apart from that the party made a lump sum payment of Rs 10 lakh for candidates’ expenses.

AIMIM income drops by Rs 6 crore

Hyderabad: The AIMIM’s income dropped by Rs 6 crore in 2017, the sixth largest decrease in a fiscal year among 35 regional parties. According to “Analysis of Income and Expenditure of Regional Political Parties for FY 2017-18”, by ADR, the AIMIM’s income for 2016-17 was Rs 7.42 crore and it dropped to Rs 1.206 crore in 2017-18 -- a deficit of Rs 6.214 crore. While AIMIM was sixth, with the deepest decrease in income is reported by Bihar-based RJD, which recorded a Rs 56.85 crore loss, followed by TDP with a Rs 53.52 crore decrease.