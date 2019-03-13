Telangana High Court dismisses PIL against CM’s helipad issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the petitioner for filing a ‘frivolous’ petition, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the PIL which challenged the acquisition of about five acres of land in Arepalli village in Karimnagar for the purpose of constructing a helipad for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s use.

“This is simply a publicity stunt PIL. In fact, this issue has been in the air for quite a long time. As elections are notified for Parliament elections, you want to gain publicity by filing this PIL,” the bench told the petitioner’s counsel.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with the PIL filed by N Srinivas from Karimnagar challenging the acquisition of 5.14 acres land in Arepalli revenue village for the construction of a helipad.