HC seeks records in illegal construction case

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of an illegal construction near Gulzar House in the city, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday summoned for the entire record pertaining to civil suit based on which the said illegal constructions were made.

The bench directed the Registrar General to take necessary steps for placing the said record before it by Thursday.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing the order in the PIL filed in 2016 by Om Prakash Soni seeking stringent action against the persons who have resorted to illegal constructions in Gulzar House near the heritage structure Charminar. The bench called for the entire record pertaining to the issue and posted the matter to March 14 for further hearing.