Telangana High Court wants SCERT report on improvement plans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) to submit a comprehensive report before it within three weeks informing as to what modalities the State government has to adopt to improve the learning outcomes of students studying in government schools across the state.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing the order in the PIL filed by R Venkat Reddy, national convenor of MV Foundation, seeking the establishment of a permanent evaluation committee to monitor and suggest measures to improve learning outcomes of students. The bench adjourned the case by 3 weeks for further hearing.