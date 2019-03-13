Home States Telangana

Telangana: On Day 2 of Model Code of Conduct, Rs 90 lakh unaccounted cash seized 

Deep pockets? The accused were found wearing exclusively designed shirts with pockets, meant for carrying the cash, stitched on the inside.

Published: 13th March 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad police displayed the cash seized from hawala agents in Hyderabad on Tuesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Forty-eight hours after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Hyderabad Task force police busted a major hawala racket and seized Rs 90.5 lakh in cash. The unaccounted cash is being handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation about its source and destination. A probe is on to find out if the money was meant for electioneering. 

Four persons -- identified as Devesh Kothari (43), Bhakti Prajapati (33), Khan Bilal Naseem (27), and Vishal Jain (24) -- were also apprehended from different locations in Kacheguda and Sultan Bazar.
The four were held during one of the vehicle checks conducted by the East Zone task force, said Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar. “The persons were found to be carrying huge amounts of unaccounted cash without a genuine purpose due to which they were apprehended,” he said.

Deep pockets? The accused were found wearing exclusively designed shirts with pockets, meant for carrying the cash, stitched on the inside.“They were wearing a specially-designed shirt like clothing which had pockets stitched for carrying cash. Rs 1 crore cash could be carried in every piece of such a clothing,” added the commissioner.

Anjani Kumar further appealed to the general public that with the Model Code of Conduct for the 2019 General Elections is in force, public meetings and rallies should not be organised without taking due permission from the election commission. Further, he advised the people who need to travel while carrying cash, should ensure that they also carry relevant documents pertinent to the money, until the elections are completed. “Regular vehicle checks will be conducted and strict surveillance will be maintained,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 Model Code of Conduct

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp