 Police, revenue officials asked to protect lakes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the lakes should retain its originality, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the police and revenue authorities concerned to act as per law and not to spare anybody who indulges in violations and cause polluting the lakes and obstruct the government activities with regard to protection of lakes.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing the order in batch petitions filed by social activist Lubna Sarwath and others seeking direction to the State government to take steps for protection of Malkam cheruvu from encroachments. The bench adjourned the case hearing by four weeks for submitting another report before the court.