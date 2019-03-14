Ashok fails to show up, SIT to issue arrest warrant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the IT Grids India Pvt Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO) D Ashok failing to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) Wedenesday, officers have decided to serve arrest warrant on him in data theft case. Earlier, the Madhapur police served two notices asking Ashok to appear before the police for questioning.

A team of officers, who prepared a number of questions, were at the SIT office in Goshamahal. As the CEO Ashok failed to appear before the deadline on Wednesday evening, the officials are all set to serve an arrest warrant. Ashok is key accused in data theft case. He is absconding since the police registered cases.