Down but not dejected: Beaten leaders to try their luck again

BJP State unit president K Laxman, who lost in Musheerabad constituency, is also aspiring to contest from Secunderabad LS seat.

Published: 14th March 2019 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy, TPCC

Revanth Reddy. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Defeat is not a source of discouragement but a fresh stimulus to these leaders! After facing the worst defeat in the Assembly elections held three months ago, several Congress, TDP and BJP leaders are now preparing themselves to try their luck in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Defeat in Assembly polls is like a tonic to brave men like former Opposition leader K Jana Reddy, BJP leader G Kishan Reddy, Congress working president A Revanth Reddy and several others, who have decided to throw their hat into the ring once again.

Even as ruling TRS working president KT Rama Rao mocked the Opposition Congress saying they are unable to find suitable candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress party is planning to use the services of the senior leaders to give a tough time to the TRS in the Lok Sabha polls.
The grand old party is planning to field K Jana Reddy from Nalgonda. Jana Reddy had unsuccessfully contested from Nagarjuna Sagar in the Assembly polls. 

TRS working president  Revanth Reddy too on Wednesday announced that he would contest in the Lok Sabha elections, if the party high command wants him to.
“If the party directs me to contest in the elections, I will obey the orders. When the party is in difficult times, we have to follow the instructions of the high command. It is the responsibility of the key leaders to instill confidence in the party cadre, when the party is in bad phase,” Revanth Reddy said. 
In the Assembly elections, Revanth Reddy lost in Kodangal constituency.  

Ready for any seat

Another working president Ponnam Prabhakar is also trying to contest from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat. However, Ponnam tasted worst ever defeat in the Assembly elections. He finished a poor third in the Karimangar Assembly segment which was retained by the TRS, defeating the BJP candidate.
Another Congress candidate Addanki Dayakar, who lost in Thungathurthy Assembly segment, is also interested to contest from Peddapally Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing polls. Former Opposition leader in the Legislative Council Mohammed Shabbir Ali, who lost in Kamareddy Assembly, is interested in contesting from Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat.

BJP senior leader G Kishan Reddy, who was defeated in Amberpet, is likely to be fielded in Secunderabad LS seat. 

BJP State unit president K Laxman, who lost in Musheerabad constituency, is also aspiring to contest from Secunderabad LS seat. 

TDP’s Nama Nageswara Rao, who secured second place in Khammam Assembly segment, is also interested in contesting from Khammam Lok Sabha seat. If the TDP refuses to field him, Nama will try to get Congress ticket.

