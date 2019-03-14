Home States Telangana

Konda Pochamma works near completion

Konda Pochamma reservoir, it seems, in spite all the opposition it has faced from oustees, will be constructed by June 15 this year.

Published: 14th March 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Konda Pochamma reservoir, it seems, in spite all the opposition it has faced from oustees, will be constructed by June 15 this year. The project is quite important for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He had earlier promised farmers that water will be provided for the 2019 Kharif season. The project is expected to provide irrigation water to around five districts in the region.

Officials working on the project, being constructed at Pamulaparthy of Mulugu mandal in Gajwel Assembly constituency, have redoubled their efforts to finish it. Almost 90 per cent of the total work at the main reservoir is over, said officials. The construction of the ayacut catering to Bailampur, Mamidyala and Thanedarpally thanda is complete.

Controversy has surrounded the project since its inception. The project is expected to submerge four villages by the time it goes operational. Unsurprisingly, the people that own, or rather owned, this land complain of the meagre compensation they have been provided by the government. There have been numerous agitations in the recent past by oustees. The issue had become a major poll plank during the Assembly election campaign in December. As of March 2019, petitions filed by nearly ten oustees, from Bailampur and Mamidyala villages, still lay pending in various courts, including the High Court. 

Meanwhile, a superintendent engineer T Venu said they were planning to complete the project earlier than the deadline. “We want to finish it by the first week of June. In case we face any delays, we will try an finish it by June 15,” he said, “Kaleshwaram water will be diverted to Ananthagiri and later to Sriranganayak Sagar in Siddipet district. From there, it will be diverted to Konda reservoir through canals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Konda Pochamma Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp