Telangana’s regional NSG hub to host Indo-American military exercise

HYDERABAD: Strengthening Indo-US relations on anti-terrorist operations, country’s elite force National Security Guard and the United States Special Operations Forces are holding a joint-exercise focussing on mutual defence operations in Hyderabad.

The month-long training programme aims at mutual defence operations, so that both nations can employ forces more effectively and assist in the event of crisis. NSG’s regional hub is situated in Ibrahimpatnam, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

This gains prominence in the wake of escalating tension at the Line Of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and rising threat perception from terror operatives across the country. NSG as an elite anti-terror force has been a zero-error force equipped and trained to deal with specific situations, to be used in exceptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism. Speed, surprise, stealth, precision and accuracy are its hallmarks in pursuit of excellence.

A few days ago, a high-level US Delegation headed by Gen Raymond Thomas, Commander SOCOM, US Army called on the NSG top brass to discuss topics of mutual interest like security and counter-terrorism and take the long meaningful partnership between Elite Special Forces of the two countries.

The United States military forces from the 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) stationed out of Okinawa, Japan are currently in the Hyderabad conducting a joint-exercise with the National Security Guard. The Hyderabad exercise will help build inter-operability and camaraderie between the two forces and is designed to enhance the capabilities of both Indian and US armed forces. The exercise will be overseen from the US Embassy in New Delhi and US Special Operations Pacific Command at Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii.

“The US-India security partnership is strong, and growing stronger,” said US Consul General Katherine Hadda, in a release. “This Special Forces exercise in Hyderabad further advances the two countries’ operational coordination, and will clearly benefit both the nations,” she said.

These training events are part of US Indo-Pacific Command’s Theater Security Cooperation Program, conducted by the US military with a select group of nations in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance coordination capabilities.

The release said training like the Hyderabad exercise is critical to US Special Operations Forces, as soldiers learn how to effectively work with Indian partners in new environments, experience that will be valuable should a crisis occur.

The US has recognized India as a Major Defence Partner, and military collaboration between the two countries is a result of high-level trust and also consistent efforts to broaden the ways in which the US and India can work together.