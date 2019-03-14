Venkateswara temple inaugurated in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A colossal replica of Lord Venkateswara temple has been built at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. The Sri Venkateswara temple was inaugurated by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) with a Maha Kumbhabhishekam’ ritual on Wednesday to become the second temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in the city.

The temple, developed at an estimated cost of `28 crore is part of TTD’s outreach towards Hyderabad devotees. Speaking to media persons, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Executive Officer, Anil Kumar Singhal, said that priests from Tirumala have participated in the inauguration of the temple. He said, “special artisans and sculptors were designated for construction of the temple, which is set to become a major devotional destination in the city.”