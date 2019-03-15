Telangana CEO Rajat Kumar rules out action against 'Lakshmi’s NTR' for now

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar on Thursday said that no action could be taken against the release of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming film ‘Lakshmi’s-NTR’. Kumar said the movie’s release would not have anything to do with the model code of conduct (MCC). As of now, the matter lies with the Election Commission of India (ECI) which soon take a call on the issue. The Telangana CEO or even AP CEO have no say in it.

“The CEO’s offices comes into the picture if political parties and leaders are found seeking votes in the name of caste, community, religion, language or on any other basis that can hurt the sentiments of people, violate national interest or make personal attacks,” Kumar said.

“However, if ‘Lakshmi’s-NTR’ is made on a promotional basis, supporting a political party, we can take include it in the expenditure list of the particular political party as ‘paid news’,” Rajat Kumar said. It is reported that a TDP worker, Devibabu, has lodged a complaint against the movie with the ECI. In his complaint, he contended that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is being portrayed in the movie as ‘a negative character’ and so the release of the film should be put on hold till the polls are over.

Swift action post-MCC

With the model code of conduct having been in force for over 72 hours, officials on elections duty have begun enforcing it quite stringently. In the last three days, 4.51 lakh banners, posters, cut-outs and flags were removed across various properties. Commenting on pending cases and petitions from the Assembly elections, Kumar made it clear that it is unlikely they will be closed soon. With regards to discrepancies in the seizure of money in Kodangal constituency during the last Assembly elections, police have reported it has seized Rs 17.50 crore, however the I-T department said it has seized Rs 51 lakh.