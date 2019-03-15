Continue the schemes, but strictly implement model code of conduct: Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi directed the officials concerned to strictly implement the model code of conduct (MCC). At a video conference with district Collectors and other officials from Secretariat on Thursday on the implementation of MCC, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to continue all the ongoing schemes, while implementing the MCC. Joshi directed the officials to complete the required formalities by March 31 for bringing a new Presidential Order for Zonal System, for the inclusion of new districts Narayanpet and Mulugu.

Screening committee formed

On the request of ECI, the State government has constituted a screening committee to examine proposals relating to model code, Chief Secretary will be the chairman of the committee. It will examine each proposal against ECI instructions available in the form of manual on MCC. The CEO will forward only such proposals that are cleared by the committee to the ECI.