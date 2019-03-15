DEOs to untangle web of districts, seats

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ensuing Lok Sabha polls are going to pose problem for the District Election Officers (District Collectors) because of overlapping Parliamentary constituencies with district jurisdictions. Some constituencies are part of as many as five districts .

Officials at the CEO’s office said that the Election Commission has taken notice of this predicament.

To remedy any possible confusion, District Electoral Officers (DEO) have been assigned the job of coordinating with other district administrations so as to prevent redundant arrangements for polls. Any issues that may emerge among district would be sorted out at the CEO level.

