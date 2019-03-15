Telangana High Court reserves order on PIL filed against deletion of voters’ names

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved its orders to Monday in the PIL filed by Srinivas Kodali, an engineer of the Hyderabad city, complaining that the software used by the Election Commission of India in preparing and maintaining the voters’ list has led to deletion of about 27 lakh voters names in Telangana and 19 lakh votes names in Andhra Pradesh.

The said PIL was filed in November last year. The bench comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice P Keshava Rao was dealing with the PIL seeking direction to the ECI to make public the software and the algorithm used for updating the voters’ list.

Petitioner’s counsel B Arjun Reddy submitted that the state election commissions of AP and Telangana have misled the people of both the states by claiming that a large number of voters have been deleted on account of voters shifting from Telangana to AP after the state bifurcation.

He said that the data collected during “Samagra Kutumba” survey in Telangana was given to the ECI which contained information pertaining to citizen’s Aadhaar number, voter ID, residential address, PAN card details, mobile numbers and so on.

The said data was stored in the State Resident Data Hub and later given to the ECI for preparation of the voters’ list without the consent of the concerned people which was in violation of the Supreme Court direction in 2015 that Aadhaar data could be used only for the purpose of subsidy schemes and not for any other purpose, he added and urged the Court to issue direction to the ECI to make the software and the algorithm used to be made public and for deletion of Aadhaar data held by the ECI.

On the other hand, standing counsel of ECI Avinash Desai told the court that after the Apex Court’s directions to stop using Aadhaar data, the ECI has instructed all its chief electoral officers to stop using the said data for purification of voters’ list. Since then no such updations were made and the ECI has been using software to update its voters’ list. After hearing both sides, the bench reserved its orders to March 18.