In good spirits: Telangana BJP gets busy with ticket aspirants

Several second-rung BJP leaders from Chevella, Hyderabad, and Nalgonda ensured that they made the final calls to their bosses before the list is announced.

Published: 15th March 2019 09:54 AM

State BJP leaders during core committee meeting on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State BJP office has seen life coming back to it in full spirit. A large number of BJP workers, aspiring for party tickets, visited the party office until the last minute to press their request with the party top brass ahead of the announcement of BJP list. 

Several second-rung BJP leaders from Chevella, Hyderabad, and Nalgonda ensured that they made the final calls to their bosses before the list is announced. The party has taken considerations of three party leaders from each constituency and depending on winning capabilities, the party will finalise the list. The core committee meeting on Thursday was attended by BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao, Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya, State BJP chief K Laxman and senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy.  
“The meeting will finalise the names at the State committee level. It will be later submitted to the BJP national leaders on March 15, post which the names will be announced. In all likelihood, the names should be announced by the evening of March 15,” said Sudhakar Sharma, media convenor of BJP. 

The list is not going to throw up many surprises as the unsuccessful candidates in the recently held Assembly elections will set themselves for election on the BJP party ticket. The party has already announced that it will contest in all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State. However, it is to be seen if the party will accommodate parachute candidates from other parties by holding the announcement of names in a few constituencies. It is learnt that the BJP is looking for a strong candidate to field against AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

