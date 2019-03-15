Home States Telangana

Sudhakar criticises Congress leaders for failing to prevent MLAs from defecting

Congress MLC Ponguleti Sudhkar Reddy attacked the Congress leaders for failing to prevent the defection of MLAs form the grand old party to ruling TRS. 

Published: 15th March 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Congress MLC Ponguleti Sudhkar Reddy attacked the Congress leaders for failing to prevent the defection of MLAs form the grand old party to ruling TRS. In an informal chat with reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, Sudhakar Reddy said that the situation in party is very confusing. He said that some leaders were damaging the party with their personal agenda. Sudhakar Reddy said that he brought the affairs of State Congress to the notice of the AICC. The State leaders should respect the fellow leaders and instil confidence among workers. But, the state leadership failed in this aspect, he said. “Some incidents took place in the party, which hurt me too,” Sudhakar Reddy said. 

He said the party leaders failed to prevent the defection of MLAs. The leaders should introspect at least now, otherwise the party would pay a heavy price in future, he warned. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, Congress leaders from the erstwhile Ranga Reddy district, including Narasimha Reddy, KS Ratham, Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy, former MLA Rammohan Reddy and former Minister Gaddam Prasad Kumar, found fault with Maheswaram MLA P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who decided to join TRS. 

They said that it was not fair on the part of Sabitha to leave the party after enjoying plum posts for several years. They said that Konda Vishweshwar Reddy would win from Chevella and become Minister in Rahul Gandhi’s Union Cabinet. 

The Congress leaders wondered what was the reply by TRS to Telangana martyrs after admitting Sabitha into the party. Rohith Reddy alleged that the ruling TRS leaders were threatening the Congress MLAs and forcibly admitting them into TRS.

