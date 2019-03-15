Suseel Kumar appointed LIC MD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TC Suseel Kumar, Zonal Manager, South Central Zone, has been appointed as Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). A notification has been issued by the Indian government to this effect. He was in-charge of South Central Zone, heading operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka states, since April 2016.

During his tenure, three popular schemes “Rythu Bima”, “Chandranna Bima” and group insurance cover to SKDRDP members in Karnataka were finalised. The Zone has witnessed tremendous growth on all fronts.