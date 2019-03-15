Home States Telangana

Traffic restrictions on Secunderabad Cantonment roads lifted

The Hyderabad defence public relations officer has posted on social networking site Twitter confirming the same. 

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Traffic restrictions in force on various roads in Secunderabad Cantonment area post the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir were lifted on Thursday, following orders from the Army’s Southern Command. The Hyderabad defence public relations officer has posted on social networking site Twitter confirming the same. 

“As per the orders received from Southern Command Headquarters, the restrictions imposed on roads in Secunderabad Military Station have been lifted today. The roads closed due to high-security alert are now opened,” he tweeted. 

However, a few cantonment residents allege that the restrictions had not been lifted even until late in the evening. S Chadrashekar of Open Secunderabad Cantonment All Roads (OSCAR) said, “We are not sure if they will follow the order in letter and spirit going by past experiences. Earlier too such orders were issued, but not implemented.” 

